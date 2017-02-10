PESHAWAR: The Fata Tribunal on Thursday again adjourned the hearing of appeal by Dr Shakil Afridi till April 12 as the prosecutor representing the political administration of Khyber Agency didn’t appear in the case.

The Fata Tribunal, comprising Chairman Sange Marjan Khan and members Hussainzada Khan and Atif Nazir, adjourned the case due to the non-availability of the prosecutor.It is pertinent to mention here that Dr Shakil Afridi’s review petition was not heard initially due to non-provision of the original record by the political administration. The adjournment of the case on Thursday was the sixth time it has happened due to absence of the prosecutor.

Dr Shakil Afridi had filed the review petition against the decision of the FCR Commissioner in June 2014. There was no hearing into the case for long. Qamar Nadeem Afridi, counsel for Dr Shakil Afridi, said it was the 29th adjournment in the case.

