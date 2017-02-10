It is unfortunate that the people of Pakistan are deprived of safe drinking water. According to some media reports, a few mineral water brands have been declared unsafe for consumption. The issue of the absence of pure drinking water and the consumption of polluted water is being ignored. What is happening in the country is that because of lack of supervision companies are selling mineral water bottles which are unfit for consumption. In some areas, water stored in ponds is shared by residents and animals. Unsafe water is not the misery of rural areas but urban areas are too affected by this plague. In some ‘urban areas’, sewerage pipelines run into the area’s water filter plants. This raises questions over the quality of the water supplied in the area. A large number of deaths have been reported because of the consumption impure water. It is unfortunate that the government cannot take adequate steps to provide the basic facilities to the people.

Recently, Advocate Shahab Usto filed a petition in the SC pointing out that KWSB doesn’t have a scientific mechanism to provide safe drinking water to the residents of the city. The SC formed a commission and directed it to investigate the filter plants run under the KWSB. It is commendable that someone has come forward to raise an important issue. According to the commission’s initial findings, industrial wastes and sewerage water are contaminating the water sources that supply water to main cities and rural areas. It is time the government took action and resolve the serious problem of contaminated drinking water.

Gulsher Panhwer

Johi

