Endangered cats

The mountainous regions of Central Asia are home to wild snow leopards. The big cats are one of the flagship species of Central Asia and hold immense importance across the world. Only 600 to 700 snow leopards can be found in zoos around the world, while around 7,000 snow leopards are present in the wild – their natural habitats in Central Asia.

These leopards are the ‘most endangered’ species. Since they live in the mountainous areas of Pakistan, it is the responsibility of the government to take steps for the conservation of these leopards. It is unfortunate that the people hunt these big cats for pleasure. Animals are part of nature and their extinction will create an imbalance in the ecosystem. A large-scale conservation programme should be run by the government to save these leopards.

Sultana Hamza

Karachi

