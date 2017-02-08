This is to draw the attention of CDA authorities to the inefficiency of the CDA in developing Sector E-12 Islamabad. The balloting was held in 1989, but unfortunately the sector is still underdeveloped.

Billions of rupees of the people including overseas Pakistanis have been stuck in this housing scheme. The concerned authorities are requested to immediately start construction work at Sector E-12.

Sheikh Shahzad

Rawalpindi

I would like to bring the attention of the government to the uncertain future of many housing societies in Pakistan. One of the examples of undeveloped housing societies is Jinnah Garden – a project of the Federal Employees Cooperative Housing Society – in Islamabad. The Phase-2 of the society has not been developed to date. It has been ten years since the project was approved, but there are no signs of development. This is unjust and unfair to all those who have paid large amounts of instalments for many years. The response of the concerned officers is not very friendly too. At times they say that the Phase-2 will be merged with the Phase-1, but that isn’t certain. The property dealers are also highly unsure of its development. The NoC of Phase 2 was cancelled earlier because of the non-compliance of the CDA standards.

The government is requested to look into this matter. Adequate housing is a basic right for all citizens. In today’s time, it is very difficult to purchase land and construct a house and how unfair it is for those who have managed to buy one but couldn’t get the possession to date. The CDA must also look into the matter and resolve the problem at the earliest.

Aleem Ahmed

Islamabad

