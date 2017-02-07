The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has been supporting people of Sindh through a range of progammes focusing on energy, economic growth and agriculture, resilience, education and health sectors.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday as he met with a USAID delegation, led by its mission director John Groarke, at the CM House.

According to a press release, USAID deputy mission director Denise A Herbol, advisor Dr Zulfikar A Gorar, planning and development minister Hazar Khan Bijarani, chief secretary Rizwan Memon, ACS (Dev) M Waseem and principal secretary Naveed Kamran Baloch were also present.

It was told in the meeting that the USAID had launched a $66-million Sindh Municipal Services Programme (MSP) aimed at improving public infrastructure and municipal services in Northern Sindh. “The MSP’s centrepiece is Jacobabad Mincipal Project which works to improve water, sanitation and solid waste infrastructure. The MSP is expected to deliver clean drinking water to more than 250,000 people. Since 2014, the USAID has also partnered with the united nation Children’s Fund to support MSP through social mobilisation and capacity development initiatives,” the meeting was told.

The CM said that over 80 percent work on Jacobabad project had been completed. He urged the USAID mission director to replicate the same programme in Johi, Mehra, KN Shah, Shahdadkot and Kambar Ali Khan.

