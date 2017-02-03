Animals to have natural, interactive enclosures; P&D department told to make use of Karachi package to facilitate team for environmental, topographical surveys; CM asks city mayor to devise plan to upgrade Safari Park

Only a day after his visit to the Karachi Zoological Gardens, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday convened an early morning meeting to chalk out a plan to revamp it on a pattern similar to Singapore’s zoo.

During the meeting, the CM was pitched an idea by design director Zain Mustafa and MPA and architect, Samar Ali Khan, to have the cages dismantled for larger, intelligent enclosures.

Murad agreed on the animal compounds serving as a natural habitat for the animals, further adding, that, “The enclosures should be climate responsive, wherein animals could interact and manipulate their spaces.”

He was informed by Khan that the innovative designs were based on a research of 10 international zoos including the ones in San Diego, Singapore, Bronx, Berlin and others.

The material to be selected for enclosures would be such that required low maintenance, is sustainable and animal-friendly, the MPA added.

The ground’s soil would also be changed as per the animal’s physical needs. Apart from that the enclosure were decided to have movable installations, hiding dens, climbing structures and perching surfaces for the animals.

The enclosures would have high fences for maximum sunlight, whereas concealed spaces for animals to retire in whenever they required privacy would also be taken care of. Veterinarians would also have access to the concealed spaces from the rear end.

Murad directed the design team to install CCTV cameras in all enclosures as well as around the zoo for monitoring and security.

The CM was told that a topographical survey and an environmental assessment study of the zoo would have to be carried out, on which he asked the planning and development department to use the Karachi package to facilitate the design team.

“Karachi is a megalopolis and needs maximum entertainment places,” Murad said, further directing Karachi Mayor, Waseem Akhtar, to conceive a plan to upgrade the Safari Park.

Deciding to take it up in the next financial year, the CM however, reportedly said that he was willing to finance the Safari Park project simultaneously if the plan is prepared.

Accompanied by Local Government Minister Jam Khan Shoro, MPA Khan and design director Zain Mustafa, the chief executive was received by Akhtar and other senior officers of the provincial government and the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation on his visit to the zoological garden after over four decades, on Wednesday.

Murad had vowed that his provincial government would turn the Karachi zoo into the “most beautiful place for children to visit”.

0



0







‘City zoo to be redone on international models’ was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 03, 2017 and was last updated on February 03, 2017. This news story is related to Print/183584-City-zoo-to-be-redone-on-international-models/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "‘City zoo to be redone on international models’" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/183584-City-zoo-to-be-redone-on-international-models.