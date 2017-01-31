TANK: The sale of adulterated food has increased in the district, a survey by this correspondent revealed.Locals are concerned that the food and health authorities and district government are not taking notice of the issue.

Sardar Ali, a resident of Razaq Colony, said a magistrate visited the local markets once a year to check the prices and fine profiteers, but didn’t check the quality of food as it was considered responsibility of food and health departments.

However, locals said the food and health authorities seldom conducted surprise visits.Residents complained that the sale of low quality milk was on the rise.They asked the Health Department to send a team of experts to assess the quality of milk and other items and take action against those involved in food adulteration.

