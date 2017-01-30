Majority of teachers to boycott exam duties

LAHORE

The conduct of Punjab Examination Commission upcoming class-5 annual examination starting from Feb 2 will not be less than a challenge as a majority of schoolteachers have already announced boycotting the examination duties.

The schoolteachers under United Teachers Council (UTC) had recently announced boycotting the PEC exams related duties as a protest against the Punjab government for ignoring their plight vis-à-vis disciplinary action against teachers, imposition of heavy fines, non-upgrade of posts, initiation of inquiries and privatisation of public schools etc.

Meanwhile, according to PEC some 2.5 million students will appear in class-5 and class-8 examinations for which 12,719 exam centres have been established. As many as 15,772,18 students from public schools while some 743,855 from private schools have registered for both the exams. The class-8 exams are scheduled to commence from Feb 11.

PEC chief executive officer Nasir Iqbal Malik, when contacted, said only a small section of teachers had announced boycotting the exam duties claiming the majority was supporting the Punjab Examination Commission since they had no issue with the commission.

United Teachers Council senior leader Hafiz Abdul Nasir said the schoolteachers were united vis-à-vis their call of boycotting the exam duties. Meanwhile, the Grand Teachers Alliance announced that directions had been issued to every district vis-à-vis boycott of exam duties and every district would inform the centre about progress with regard to decision on boycotting the exams.

LGH nurses: As many as 513 charge nurses have assumed their duty in Lahore General Hospital after their selection by the Punjab Public Service Commission.

“The recruitment of these nurses has provided employment to hundreds of families and it would enhance the standard of healthcare in the hospital,” said Post Graduate Medical Institute and Lahore General Hospital Principal Prof Ghias-un-Nabi Tayyab, according to a handout issued on Sunday.

The principal said nursing administration has been directed to arrange lectures for newly-recruited nurses on daily basis to sensitise them about government health policies, infection control, campaign against dengue, polio and other diseases, discipline and humbleness with patients. He said educational documents of newly-selected nurses would also be verified from their educational boards concerned at the earliest.

The principal informed that in the history of Pakistan, nurses have been recruited through Public Service Commission for the first time. This policy of the Punjab government is aimed at elimination of culture of nepotism and recommendation and to uphold merit and transparency. Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has recently announced Rs 9,000 per month as the risk allowance for charge and head nurses which is a clear evidence of recognition of their services at government level, he added.

The principal said that now it is the responsibility of nurses to work with dedication and devotion to help ailing humanity and to fulfill the expectations of government, masses, patients and their attendants.

