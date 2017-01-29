In a move to drum up support of the people of Karachi, the Pak Sarzameen party (PSP) is holding a public meeting at Tibbet Centre on Sunday.

Camps have been established along MA Jinnah Road leading to public meeting venue. Political observers are waiting to see whether the party will manage to attract a big crowd at Tibet Centre, where the united Muttahida Qaumi Movement used to hold massive rallies in the past.

The Tibet Centre area was the stronghold of the MQM in the past when Altaf Hussain held public meetings there.

The PSP would hold its biggest public gathering at Tibbet Centre on Sunday, said Waseem Aftab, a senior leader of the party.

In this connection, a mass mobilisation rally was organised on Friday.

Different camps had been put up in the city so as to give details to the people about the rally, Aftab said, adding that the stage was all set at Tibet Centre, where key leaders, including Mustafa Kamalm, would address the participants.

The PSP has asked its workers and supporters to make the event successful.

Aftab added that the party had been holding conventions and rallies since its inception in March last year, but the Tibet Centre jalsa would be its first and it would be biggest ever.

He said that the less-than-a-year old party had expanded its base in Pakistan, Australia, Canada, US, Dubai, Sharjah, Saudi Arabia and many other countries, simultaneously reaching out to the people in Punjab, Balochsitan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other cities of Sindh.

The struggle was launched on March 3, 2016, when Kamal returned to Karachi, quit the Muttahida Qaumi Movement and formally announced launching the party on March 23. The party’s office was initially established in Defence Housing Society, but it was later relocated to PECHS along Sharea Faisal after residents of DHA raised a hue and cry.

