ISLAMABAD: The National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) has connected 1,320MW Sahiwal Coal-fired power plant with the national grid through a 500kV transmission line under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework.

According to a statement, the construction work of the 5km long transmission line was completed in November 2016 ahead of its deadline.

First unit of Sahiwal coal-fired power plant is expected to start 660MW generation in May 2017, whereas power plant will be fully operational with 1,320MW in June 2017. The power will be evacuated through 500kV grid station Yousafwala and 500kV grid station Lahore.

A spokesman for National Transmission and Despatch Company said that 500kV transmission line Yousafwala Lahore was closed for a

week (January 20 to 27) to connect the newly-built 1,320MW Sahiwal coal-fired power plant with the

national grid and the load management was carried out in Lesco Gepco and Fesco areas.

However, the consumers were provided power through alternative sources, he said, adding that the addition of 1,320MW before summers will be a great relief for the people.

