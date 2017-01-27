RAWALPINDI: Morgah Police Station registered a case against an anchor of private TV channel Dr Amir Liaquat, its owner and other responsible under Terrorism Act and other sections of Pakistan Panel Code on Thursday

While filing a case with police station, Muhammad Jibran Nasir, a lawyer and social activist, took stance that he is a Muslim and a citizen respecting law. He stated that Amir Liaquat had started a defamatory and life threatening campaign against him in his show on a private TV channel. This programme was being broadcast under the supervision of its owner Shoaib Sheikh, Senior Executive Vice President Amir Zia, Chairman and Bureau Chief Faisal Aziz Khan.

The lawyer maintained that the anchor had hurled baseless allegations against him and even called him an Indian agent besides accusing him of running ‘anti-Pakistan’ and ‘anti-Islam’ agenda.

Nasir Jibran said that the anchor had maligned Pak Army and ISI by claiming to defend these institutions. He said on such acts not only he but also all members of production team and administration including Shoaib Sheikh and Amir Zia were guilty of violating sections 153/A, 295/A, 503, 504, and 505 of Pakistan Penal Code along with Anti-Terrorism Act, and Anti-Electronic Crime Act 2016 and in the light of it a legal action should be taken against them.

