Water utility contests cantonment board’s

claim that no building plan approved sans NOC

A judicial commission investigating into Karachi’s water issues heard differing views on the matter of high-rises being erected without acquiring the water utility’s no-objection certificate (NOC).

The Karachi Cantonment Board (KCB) said on Wednesday that no plan for a multi-storeyed building was approved unless the developer submitted an NOC issued by the Karachi Water & Sewerage Board (KWSB). The water utility, however, contested the claim.

The judicial body, headed by Justice Muhammad Iqbal Kalhoro, is looking into the issue of non-provision of potable water, sanitation and healthy environment to the people of Sindh.

KCB Additional CEO Mansoor Alam claimed that to ensure provision of potable water and a working system of solid and liquid waste management in buildings under their jurisdiction, they do not approve any plan in the absence of an NOC. He sought time to submit the certificates issued by the water utility.

On the other hand, KWSB Managing Director Misbahuddin Farid claimed that the cantonment board was following no such procedure. He also sought time to file comments in this regard.

The judicial body directed CEOs of the Clifton, Malir, Faisal and other cantonment boards to explain the system they adopt before they approve a plan for a high-rise in their respective jurisdictions to ensure availability of potable water and a working sanitation system. The representative of the Defence Housing Authority also sought time to file comments.

The commission directed the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation commissioner to submit a comprehensive report on maintenance of drains falling within the domain of the municipal body.

The Sindh Solid Waste Management Board managing director told the body that his department was tasked with managing solid waste in only the East and South districts and that the district municipal corporations were responsible for the remaining districts. He undertook to file a report on solid waste management in the city.

The judicial commission issued notices to the local government secretary, the municipal commissioners of the Karachi, Central, West, Korangi and Malir districts, and the chief officer of the district council Karachi in the matter of solid waste management.

