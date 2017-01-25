More rain, snowfall expected

LAHORE

Scattered rain followed by freezing winds was observed in the provincial capital here Tuesday while Met office predicted more rains in coming days.

Met officials said a strong westerly wave is prevailing over the country due to which more rains and snowfall is expected in the country till coming Thursday.

Met office Islamabad also issued a new weather warning, which said that an effective weather system producing rainfall/snowfall in different parts of Pakistan is likely to persist for a couple of days with gradually increasing intensity.

The weather warning said that following the new system, Balochistan may witness widespread rainfall with occasional heavy falls on Wednesday while moderate to heavy snowfall is also expected in Quetta, Zhob and Kalat divisions.

There is a high probability of increase in stream flows and Nullahs till Wednesday while moderate to heavy falls are likely in Makran coast, Kech, Panjgur, Washuk, Kharan, Khuzdar and adjoining areas.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa/Fata, widespread rainfall/snowfall is expected over upper Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and Fata tomorrow, heavy snowfall is expected in Chitral, Shangla, Naran, Kaghan and Hazara division today (Wednesday) and tomorrow (Thursday), and occasional heavy rainfall may generate flash floods in the tributaries of Kabul River and trigger landslides in hilly terrain.

In Punjab, widespread rain with isolated heavy falls is expected in north eastern Punjab today (Wednesday) and tomorrow (Thursday), and intermittent heavy snowfall is likely over Murree and Galliyat hills.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, scattered rain/snowfall is expected while landslides may occur in the vulnerable areas of GB.

In Kashmir, the events of heavy snowfall are likely in AJK today (Wednesday) and tomorrow (Thursday), while landslides and avalanches are expected during the period.

Local streams may be flashy due to anticipated heavy downpour.

In Sindh, isolated light to moderate rainfall is expected in the province, while Karachi may also receive light rainfall today (Wednesday).

For Wednesday, Met officials predicted that rain-thunderstorm (with snowfall over the hills) is expected at number of places in Balochistan, KP, Fata, Islamabad, Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, while at scattered places in Sindh while isolated heavy fall is also expected in Makran, Kalat and Quetta divisions.

On the other hand, rain with snowfall over the hills occurred at number of places in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, Fata, Islamabad, Punjab and Kashmir.

Met officials said rain was recorded in Quetta (Sheikh Manda 42mm, Samungli 31mm), Kalat (18mm), Jiwani (08mm), Zhob and Nokkundi (07mm), Gwadar (01mm), Dir (37mm), Pattan (21mm), Kalam and Parachinar (20mm), Chitral (17mm), Mirkhani (16mm), Lower Dir (14mm), Drosh and Malam Jabba (13mm), Saidu Sharif (11mm), Balakot (05mm), Peshawar (AP 04mm, City 02mm), Cherat (03mm), Kohat and Kakul (02mm), DI Khan, Bannu and Risalpur (01mm), Rawalakot (09mm), Muzaffarabad, Garhi Dupatta and Kotli (05mm), Bhakkar (03mm), Rawalpindi and Joharabad (02mm), Sargodha, Islamabad, Noorpur Thal, Layyah, Murree, Chakwal and Mianwali (01mm).

The officials said snowfall was observed in Kalam (10inch), Malam Jabba (06inch) and Chitral (01inch).

Tuesday’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Parachinar and Skardu where mercury dropped down to -07°C while in Lahore, minimum temperature remained at 5.3°C.

Met officials said the highest maximum temperature in Lahore reduced to 14°C and humidity was 83 percent.

