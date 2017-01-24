PARACHINAR: The death toll from the blast at the vegetable market here reached 26 on Monday as another injured succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Peshawar.Maqbool Hussain, who was taken to Peshawar due to his precarious condition, succumbed to injuries. His body was brought to his native area, where he was laid to rest.

The situation remained gloomy on the third day of the blast in Parachinar as tribal elders and political leaders, including Senator Sajjad Hussain visited the Agency Headquarters Hospital in Parachinar to enquire after the health of the injured. Talking to reporters during his visit to hospital, he stressed the need for stringent border management to stop the infiltration of militants from Afghanistan.

