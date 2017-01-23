PESHAWAR: The members of the Tehreek Nifaz-e-Fiqh Jafaria on Sunday met those injured in a blast in Parachinar the previous day.

The delegation also included members of the Shia Ulema Board including Agha Syed Zahir Kazmi, Abbas Ali Kiyani and others. According to a press release, the Tehreek Nifaz-e-Fiqh Jafaria prayed for the early recovery of the injured and extended sympathies to the bereaved families.

The members of the delegation said that Shias and Sunnis had lived peacefully in Parachinar and those conspiring to vitiate its peace would not succeed in their nefarious designs. They said some elements were trying to create rift among the Muslims by resorting to such tactics.

Tehreek Nifaz-e-Fiqh Jafaria provincial president Sardar Abul Hassan Qizilbash criticised the federal interior minister for his recent comments. He lauded the security forces for making sacrifices for the restoration of peace in the country.

