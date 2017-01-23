MANSEHRA: An Afghan national and his grandson were killed over a monetary dispute in Laborkot area of the district on Sunday.

The police said Amir Shahzada allegedly entered the house in Laborkot and opened indiscriminate fire on the inmates. They said Wazir Mohammad was killed on the spot while his grandson Mohammad Hashim and nephew Mohammad Iqbal sustained critical injuries. Mohammad Hashim succumbed to injuries on way to hospital.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Zulfiqar Jadoon along with a police party reached the spot and arrested the fleeing accused.

