LAHORE: Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa, senior judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, said on Saturday that the police should not make arrests without having satisfaction over the First Information Report (FIR).

He said provision of justice to the people was the foremost duty of the judges, adding that it was an irony of the system that the grandson had to fight the case which was filed by his grandfather. He said that unnecessary delay in justice was equal to denial of justice.

He was addressing a seminar at the Punjab Judicial Academy on the topic of ‘Pilot Criminal Justice Project’ in Lahore.

Justice Asif Saeed Khosa said that for providing quick justice, the tradition of seeking unnecessarily dates of cases should be abolished. He said that like the CPEC project, the pilot project of criminal justice would also prove to be a game changer for the judiciary.

Chief Justice Lahore High Court Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Muhammad Yawar Ali, Justice Syed Kazim Raza Shamsi, Justice Abdul Sami Khan, Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan, Justice Abul Aziz, Registrar Syed Khursheed Anwar Rizvi, Advocate General Punjab Shakilur Rehman, Prosecutor General Punjab, DG Punjab Forensic Science Agency, Judicial officers from Attock, Chiniot, Narowal, Vehari, members of Punjab Bar Council, district police officers, representatives of bar associations, jail superintendents and advocates were also present on this occasion.

Justice Khosa said that quick and early decision of any criminal case was possible and for this purpose instead of changing the law change in the way of working and process was needed. Justice Khosa said that in this connection he had discussed and shared idea with LHC CJ Justice Mansoor Ali Shah to ensure speedy justice to the people.

Justice Khosa said that this pilot project was being started in Attock, Chiniot, Narowal and Vehari. He said that judiciary, police, jail police, prosecution including other stakeholders should play their role to make the project a success.

LHC CJ Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, while addressing the seminar, said that the pilot project could not be succeeded without honouring the management plan as it would be helpful for lawyers. He said that they should discourage the strike culture to make the courts functional.

0



0







Police should not make arrests without satisfaction over FIR: Justice Khosa was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 22, 2017 and was last updated on January 22, 2017. This news story is related to Print/180978-Police-should-not-make-arrests-without-satisfaction-over-FIR-Justice-Khosa/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Police should not make arrests without satisfaction over FIR: Justice Khosa" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/180978-Police-should-not-make-arrests-without-satisfaction-over-FIR-Justice-Khosa.