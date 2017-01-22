Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) called for a three-day mourning on the Parachinar market blast that killed 25 and injured more than 65 others on Saturday.

MWM Central Secretary General Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafri also announced that his party would stage a protest demonstration outside the Karachi Press Club on Sunday.

He held the government’s “inept policies” responsible for the attack in Kurram Agency’s capital city. “The government seems completely helpless in providing security to its people. Parachinarians must not be punished for being loyal to the country.”

Jafri claimed that on the one hand the people of Parachinar were being “tortured by the state machinery”, but on the other, terrorists continued to target peaceful citizens of the city. “The National Action Plan (NAP) has completely failed, and militants are once again active, which has created panic and fear among the citizens.”

He said the international media had clearly informed the world that the Islamic State terrorist group had moved to Pakistan from Syria via Afghanistan. “And our government’s silence has proved its involvement in such activities.”

The MWM leader said it was high time that entry and exit points of the country be strictly monitored to avoid recurrence of such incidents. “Those who support extremists and terrorists should be dealt with iron hands. Until that happens, the country’s security is at risk.”

He said terrorism could only be weeded out with the civil and military forces on the same page. He criticised the government for “negating the spirit of NAP” and demanded its stricter implementation.

He appealed to the army chief, the interior minister and the Peshawar corps commander to take action against the people behind the Parachinar blast.

He asked the government and law enforcement agencies to take action against all anti-state actors, saying “some forces are trying to sabotage peace in Kurram Agency”.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the Parachinar incident, Sindh police chief AD Khowaja has ordered beefing up security across the province, adds APP news agency.

A police spokesman said security arrangements in the province were being strengthened at important places, including government and semi-government offices, railway stations, airports, business and shopping centres, sensitive installations, public places and parks.

He said Khowaja had also ordered keeping a vigilant eye on the activities of suspects and strengthening the intelligence system at every level. He also directed the law enforcers to ensure snap checking and patrolling in all localities.

0



0







MWM demands three-day mourning for victims of Parachinar blast was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 22, 2017 and was last updated on January 22, 2017. This news story is related to Print/180844-MWM-demands-three-day-mourning-for-victims-of-Parachinar-blast/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "MWM demands three-day mourning for victims of Parachinar blast" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/180844-MWM-demands-three-day-mourning-for-victims-of-Parachinar-blast.