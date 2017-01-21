NEW DELHI: Smart phones are being seen as new evil for the otherwise disciplined armed forces.

In the wake of several complaints, videos from Jawans going viral on social media, the Indian Army called for a review and strict implementation of the guidelines regarding the use of smart phones and other information sharing devices by army officers.

However, in a recently conducted surprise check at army headquarters, more than 80 officers of Indian Army were caught for unauthorised possession of smart phones. Several devices were confiscated from various ranks including brigadier and colonel rank officers during this exercise ordered by none other than Gen Bipin Rawat, when he was the vice chief of the army staff.

Sources told News18 that surprise checks were conducted at various office premises under the army headquarters, including South Block, Kashmir House, L & M Block, Sena Bhawan and RK Puram. Several flying squad teams were deployed for this surprise inspection aimed to check the military information leak and misuse of smart phones.

According to sources, the data is being analysed. Also the officers concerned have been warned. The operation was ordered by Gen Rawat in early December, only a week before his appointment as the army chief was announced. Sources privy to this operation confirm that only officers were profiled for the check.

It may be noted that under the Army HQ guidelines, only senior officers ranks as major generals and above are authorised to possess and use smart phones within the Army HQ and affiliated institutions.

However, ‘willfully ignoring’ and defying all the restrictions, junior officers carry smartphones and laptops to their offices. Sources said in the last few years, this lax attitude has led to various cases of secret information pilferage. According to sources, privy to this exercise, only officers were profiled to check the misuse of smart phones in the case. It is being learnt that in the coming days, new directives for the strict adherence to smart phone usage could be issued.

Responding to controversy over a video posted by a Jawan complaining against Sahayak system in army, Gen Rawat said social media is a two-sided weapon. During his Army Day address, he added, the Indian Army have the capacity to tackle cyber attacks, yet, we have to be careful against the enemy elements on social media, and also ask our families to be alert about it.

It may be recalled that a few months ago, News18 exposè had revealed how Pakistan’s ISI was snooping over army and paramilitary officers through a malicious android App, SmeshApp. A detailed news investigation revealed that officers were honey-trapped through social media and persuaded to install the malicious app.

SmeshApp was designed to steal vital information including contacts, messages, pictures and videos stored on the smartphones of these officers.

Surprisingly, the app also had a feature to enable camera and audio/video recorders of the devices without its user being aware of it.

0



0







Over 80 Indian Army officers caught using smartphones in office was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 21, 2017 and was last updated on January 21, 2017. This news story is related to Print/180747-Over-80-Indian-Army-officers-caught-using-smartphones-in-office/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Over 80 Indian Army officers caught using smartphones in office" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/180747-Over-80-Indian-Army-officers-caught-using-smartphones-in-office.