PPP Sindh lawmakers demand removal of Nawaz government

KARACHI: Provincial ministers and MPAs of the ruling Pakistan People’s Party in Sindh Assembly on Friday bitterly criticised Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his spokespersons, and demanded the Supreme Court of Pakistan to help get the nation rid of ‘corrupt’ person by applying articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution against him.

PPP’s provincial ministers and MPAs were infuriated at use of foul language by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Talal Chaudhry against their Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and called him ‘Dallal Chaudhry”. They warned the PML-N to refrain from using ‘filthy and foul’ language against their chairman.

During the Sindh assembly session on Friday, PPP MPA Ghulam Qadir Chandio on a Call Attention Notice made a fiery and emotional speech in favour of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, saying he was the favourite of millions of Pakistanis but the PML-N leaders used foul language against him. Criticising PM Nawaz Sharif to avenge the humiliation of their chairman, the PPP MPA declared Nawaz Sharif a ‘byproduct of dictatorship’, and said PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry hurt the feelings of PPP leaders and workers.

Provincial Minister Temure Talpur said Pakistan was facing international humiliation due to emergence of Pakistani prime minister’s name in the Panama Leaks and charged that in favour of a ‘thief PM’, his dogs were barking daily to protect him.

Shamim Mumtaz, the provincial Minister for Social Welfare, claimed that the Punjab government and the PML-N were afraid of the activities of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and added that Nawaz Sharif could be ‘de-seated’ by PPP anytime.

Deputy Speaker Shehla Raza, on the occasion, directed the lawmakers not to use non-parliamentary words and remarks but Senior Minister Nisar Khuhro said the PPP MPAs and workers were extremely hurt due to remarks against their chairman and said when the prime minister could make a political speech in the house and seek Constitutional immunity, courts could not take action against PPP lawmakers for criticising the prime minister.

Declaring Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif as a thankless person, Nisar Khuhro charged that Nawaz Sharif stabbed Junejo in the back and later he deceived Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto but his return to Pakistan was only possible due to the struggle of Benazir Bhutto.

He urged the Supreme Court of Pakistan to apply articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution against the prime minister and remove him for misleading the nation from the floor of parliament and warned that if somebody would speak against their chairman, he would be responded in a befitting manner.

During the speeches of the PPP ministers and MPAs, PML-N’s only lawmaker Surath Thebo tried to speak on several occasions but she was not allowed by the Deputy Speaker Shehla Raza, on which she chanted ‘Go Zardari Go’ and ‘Go Shehla Go’ slogans in front of her desk and walked out of the house in protest. PPP lawmakers also raised ‘Go Nawaz Go’ and 'Shame, Shame’ slogans against the PML-N leaders and other party slogans.

Meanwhile, the Sindh Assembly on Friday witnessed ugly scenes on Friday when during the ‘Question-Answer session’, Sindh Minister for Works and Services Imdad Pitafi used derogatory remarks against PML-Functional lawmaker Nusrat Sahar Abbassi, who wanted him to read the answer in English language.

“She should come to my chamber if she is not satisfied with the answer," were the words of the Imdad Pitafi, which infuriated the PML-lawmaker Nusrat Sehar Abbassi, who bitterly criticised the provincial minister and said he should take his mother and sisters to his chamber and added that she fully understands what is meant by inviting her to the chamber.

Deputy Speaker Shehla Raza tried to mediate between both the lawmakers while other lawmakers kept mum except for minister Temure Talpur, who made noises which further provoked the PML-F lawmaker.

Nusrat Sehar Abbassi said she could use words and remarks that would compel members from the treasury benches to run without their sleepers on and remained emotional and provoked during the entire question answer.

During the question answer session, rumpus in the assembly hall increased to an extent where the Speaker had to adjourn the session for 10 minutes to restore order in the house. During the assembly session, lawmakers including those from Muttahida Qaumi Movement criticized the federal authorities for gas and electricity crisis in Sindh, including in Hyderabad, and demanded the Sindh government to convey to the federal government that duration of loadshedding should be reduced in Sindh.

Muttahida lawmaker Ra’ana Ansar, Nighat Sultana, Khair-un-Nisa Mughal and Nisar Khuhro complained of low gas pressure, power breakdowns and loadshedding in various cities of Sindh and said the people of Sindh were cursing Nawaz and Shahbaz Sharifs for creating problems for them.

Female lawmakers, both from the treasury and opposition benches, demanded protection for minor and adult girls from harassment and sexual violence and demanded exemplary punishment for the perpetuators of the heinous crimes.

Nusrat Sehar Abbassi said Naila Rind, a student of Sindh University, hanged herself but she was compelled to do so and demanded those who forced her to commit suicide and reveal the names of those who were behind her suicide.

She said if such incidents happen, people would not send their daughters to colleges and varsities and it would be a blow to female education in Sindh.

Provincial Minister Shamim Mumtaz said lawyers should not contest the cases of rapists and child molesters and added that yesterday a minor girl was sexually assaulted, which is a condemnable act.

Senior Minister Nisar Khuhro said an FIR in the Naila Rind case has been registered and investigation is underway and said those found involved in her killing would not be spared.

