Imran doing ball tampering also in politics: PML-N

Saad says PTI chief suffering from Nawaz phobia; Khawaja Asif says PM to be victorious in Panama case; Marriyum says Imran has no evidence

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was doing ball tampering in politics after doing the same in cricket.

Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was suffering from Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif 'phobia'.

While talking to the media outside the Supreme Court, he said, "We come and speak to media as we want, the people to know our viewpoint." "If Imran, JI head Sirajul Haq and Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed were serious enough, they would have focused on the court proceedings instead of issuing statements,” he said and added that they were doing politics on the Panama Papers and were not at all serious in fighting the case in the court.

Saad Rafique said PTI's selection of lawyers clearly indicated that they were not serious in the case. He asked Imran whether he was working for Pakistan or its enemies. "When it comes to providing evidence in the court, Imran has nothing to offer. Imran has not served KP as his party had formed the government there and instead he only had a strategy of blocking the capital and staging sit-ins," he added.

"PTI does not talk about the Khyber Bank and its performance in KP. They do not talk about the jail break of D I Khan," he said adding Imran introduced abusive language in politics which was not its culture before.

He said Imran was hiding when Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) participated in the long march for the restoration of judges and Nawaz Sharif was leading from the front. "A leader is one who leads and remains at the forefront and takes active part in motivating his workers, rather than making his workers come to fore," he said.

Khawaja said Imran started from ball tampering and now was doing politics and democracy tampering. "Imran gives call for sit-ins and he hides in his home making his workers suffer," he said. Talking about the PTI funds that came from abroad, he said why Imran did not respond to Akbar Babar's petition.

Khawaja said Imran Khan was busy in pressurising national institutions to achieve his goals. He said Imran Khan and Sheikh Rasheed were doing the politics of lies and baseless allegations. He expressed confidence the people would vote for PML-N in the next general elections in 2018 and would elect Nawaz Sharif as Prime Minister once again.

Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif, while talking to media, said that the prime minister would come out victorious in Panama case. He said, “We are pleading the case as per law and the Constitution.

He said the PTI was doing politics of lies but the people knew the truth. The minister said Pakistan had emerged as one of the fastest growing countries over the last a few years. "We have reduced power outages and achieved major successes in the war on terror," he said.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Imran Khan had failed to produce any evidence before the court in Panama case.

She said in Wednesday’s hearing the documents showing Maryam Nawaz as independent were presented before the bench.

