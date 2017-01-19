Pakistani passport second worst for int’l travel

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani passport is still ranked the second worst in the world, just above Afghanistan, this year’s Passport Index has revealed. The index is a global ranking of countries according to the travel freedom that their citizens enjoy.

Pakistan is ranked 198 of a total of 199 countries on the list with a score of 26 points. It is ranked fourth most unsafe country in the world and enjoys visa-free access to only six countries. The countries for which Pakistani passport-holders need a visa to travel now also include Afghanistan.

Just above Pakistan is Iraq with visa-free access to 28 countries, while Syria, currently a war-zone, is ranked 92. Despite the Israel-Palestinian conflict, Palestine sits seven spots above Pakistan which is sixth most dangerous country for Christians. Germany is ranked number one on the index with 157 points, while Sweden and Singapore secured the second spot with 156 points.

France, Spain, United Kingdom, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Switzerland and the United States are ranked third on the index.

India is ranked 78 on the list, with a score of 46 and Iran is ranked 88 with 36 points.

Pakistani passport-holders are allowed visa-free entry into the following countries: Dominica, Haiti, Micronesia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, Vanuatu.

Pakistani passport-holders can get a visa on arrival for the following countries: Cambodia, Cape Verde, Comoros, Djibouti, Guinea-Bissau, Madagascar, Maldives, Mauritania, Mozambique, Nepal, Nicaragua, Palau, Samoa, Seychelles, Tanzania, Timor-Leste, Togo, Tuvalu, Uganda and Dominica.

