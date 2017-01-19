MELBOURNE: Japan’s Kei Nishikori urged Asia’s young tennis players to head to Europe or the United States to realise their potential after reaching the third round of the Australian Open on Wednesday.

The fifth seed, who toiled for over three-and-a-half hours in a first-round five-setter with Andrey Kuznetsov, won 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 in just over two hours against 72nd-ranked Chardy.

It was Nishikori’s fourth straight victory over the Frenchman and earned him a place in the third round in Melbourne for the seventh year in a row.

Nishikori, who moved to the US when he was 14 to fast-track his career at an academy in Florida, advised Asia’s up-and-coming players to follow his lead.

“I was really lucky that I moved to the US and was able to hit with all the top players in IMG Academy,” Nishikori said.

“I think that helps a lot to see how you’re playing. I realised that when I was young. It was really a big step for me.”

Nishikori said while it wasn’t impossible to win a Grand Slam or break into the top 10 while based in Asia, it was easier to do from elsewhere.

“I think it’s still tough, based on Asia. It’s so much travelling and I’m not sure if there are good practice partners or a chance to hit with the top players,” he said.

“Definitely it’s not easy. Yeah, for me, if I (was a) coach I would suggest to go to Europe or the US for practice when you are junior or when you are really young.”

0



0







Head overseas to train, Nishikori urges Asians was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 19, 2017 and was last updated on January 19, 2017. This news story is related to Print/180233-Head-overseas-to-train-Nishikori-urges-Asians/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Head overseas to train, Nishikori urges Asians" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/180233-Head-overseas-to-train-Nishikori-urges-Asians.