The Tayyaba torture case is not unknown. The 10-year-old girl was working as a maid at the residence of a session judge. The young maid had allegedly been abused by an ASDJ and his wife. When the case was first brought to the court it was abruptly dismissed after a out-of-court settlement. Later, the young girl and her parents went missing. The SC took a suo moto notice of the incident and ordered to present the young girl. The girl was found and the court session began. According to medical reports, the young maid did suffer from torture. The case is still in the process. However, what is heartrending is the fact that those people who are responsible for dispensing justice in the country are found to be involved in this heinous crime.

The other thing which came to the limelight because of this case is that we have to be sure how many ‘Tayyabas’ are suffering in the country. Due to power of social media and the calls of human rights activists, the case was given a second chance. However, there are a number of households in the country where young maids are not only tortured but are given difficult tasks to carry out. Minor girls cannot possibly carry out physical activities. Parents of young maids are forced to send their children at work due to poverty, but there should be proper child labour laws which deal with the protection of children. A child should be free to report to higher authorities if s/he is receiving unjust treatment. Torture is a criminal offense and cases involving physical torture should not be gone unattended. There is a dire need to pass a stronger child protection law. It is hoped that this case will act as an indicator for the government to come up with a sound strategy to tackle such issues. It is also required that children are sent to school so that they can study and have better employment options.

Sabir K B

Turbat

