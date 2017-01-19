‘Civil society working for people’s rights’

LAHORE

Civil society activists representing various leading organisations and networks held a press conference at Lahore Press Club on the issue of “shrinking space for civil society organisation in Pakistan on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion HRCP Director IA Rehman said, “Civil society always worked for the rights of people. Civil society is voice of voiceless.” He showed concern over the harassment of civil society organisations, and said no organisation was involved in anti-Pakistan activities and none of the NGOs was threat for the country, so no NGO can be banned. Fareeda Shahed said: “Voices of civil society organisations should not be silenced since they had been working for human rights, women’s empowerment, labour rights, rights of the marginalised communities.” She said extremists and terrorists were threats for state and society, and should be banned.

Bushra Khaliq said she received threatening calls on the pretext that her NGO was involved in negative activities. She said NGOs community has defended itself by invoking the fundamental freedoms of association and expression guaranteed under the Constitution and international treaties.

Muhammad Tehseen alleged: “The governments in the past and even now have made several attempts to control and overtly regulate the working of NGOs. During the past few years stringent policies and rules have been introduced affecting different aspects of NGOs functioning and curbing their rights to speak freely on government’s policies and actions. She said no civil society could work in Rajanpur, Multan and other backwards areas like KP and Fata. He said those who have anti state agenda must be defeated but no action would be accepted beyond law.

Farooq Tariq form Awami Workers Party (AWP) said new rules for annual renewal of registration, issuance of No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for every activity in almost every district, special audits, surprise visits and whimsical enforcement of rules are few examples of such hurdles.

Various organisations demanded that vilification and targeting development organisations working under the law should be stopped. They said they believed in the supremacy of the Constitution and rule of law. They support the governments for all acts that are taken to improve the status and conditions of people of Pakistan without any distinction.

delegation: A two-member delegation from the UAE visited the UVAS, Lahore and discussed collaboration in poultry sector.

The delegation comprising of Dr Mohammad Karim bin Jabarah, Animal Epidemiology Consultant, and Dr Mirfat Marhi Al Nauimat, had a detailed meeting with Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha and senior faculty members and discussed various issues facing the poultry sector in Pakistan and UAE, especially avian influenza and Newcastle disease, disease diagnosis, monitoring and prevention through vaccination.

