The Federal Investigation Agency Sindh Cyber Crime Circle arrested a man on Wednesday over charges blackmailing a person online.

The FIA conducted a raid on a complaint and arrested Muhammad Saleem, who was blackmailing the complainant using Whatsapp. He was allegedly sending personal videos of the complainant to her and her family.

He was threatening the family to give him money or he would upload the videos on the social networking websites. He had concealed his identity by using another SIM and portrayed himself as a girl. A case, FIR 1/2017 u/s 16, 21, 24, PECA r/w 420 PPC, was registered against him.

In September 2016, a man was arrested by the FIA for allegedly uploading pictures of a woman on social networking websites and blackmailing her.

A case was registered against Asim under the Pakistan Electronic Crime Act, 2016.

In a statement, the FIA Cyber Crime Circle said it had received a complaint from Abdul Zafoor, a resident of Federal B Area, The complainant narrated that a man named Asim became his daughter’s friend on Facebook. A month later, his daughter removed him from her friends list.

Asim told her that if she did not add him to her friends list again, he will upload her nude pictures on Facebook, but she did not take the threat seriously. Then Asim contacted her father and threatened that if he did not pay him Rs10,000, he would upload his daughter’s picture. He also sent his cousin Zaid to her house to collect the money.

The complainant said when his wife refused to give him money Zaid threatened her that Asim would upload her daughter’s picture. Later, Asim uploaded the pictures.

The FIA Cyber Crime Circle managed to lure Asim to the Millennium Mall in Gulistan-e-Jauhar where a a team arrested him.

Asim told the team that he was using a Facebook account to upload the pictures of the complainant’s daughter. He disclosed the details of that Facebook account.

The teem took him to their office where Asim recovered the Facebook account through his cell phone number as a recovery option and received the code on his Amazon mobile set.

He handed over his Amazon and Nokia cell phones with SIMs to the FIA team. Asim, a resident of Al-Falah Society, was formally arrested for the commission of an offence punishable U/S 21 (1) b of the PECA 2016 r.w 109 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

