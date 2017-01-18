MULTAN: IMGC Group has three units of Ghee and Cooking Oil under the name of Associated Industries Limited Nowshera, Hafeez Ghee & General Mills Multan and Oil World Ltd, Karachi, says a press release.

In a clarification it says all three units are supplying Utility Brand Ghee and Cooking Oil to Utility Stores since long and none of them is blacklisted.

The quality of Ghee and cooking oil are both tested at the Mills before dispatch and the Utility Stores also periodically carry out quality test on the supplies.

The supply always meets the prescribed standard of the Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority (PSQCA).

0



0







Clarification was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 18, 2017 and was last updated on January 18, 2017. This news story is related to Print/180010-Clarification/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Clarification" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/180010-Clarification.