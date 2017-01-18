LAHORE: Lord Mayor Mubashir Javed has said that it was mandatory to initiate a joint meeting with the City Traffic Police Lahore for reforms in the existing traffic system. He said that all deputy mayors along with him were going to cooperate with the City Traffic Police in the drive against encroachments. He expressed these views at Town Hall while chairing a joint meeting on traffic reforms. DIG Traffic Capt. (R) Syed Ahmed Mobin, all deputy mayors, Safe City Authority, Lahore Parking Company representatives, all TMOs and SPs, DSPs of the City Traffic Police attended the meeting.

LAHORE was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 18, 2017 and was last updated on January 18, 2017. This news story is related to Print/180008-LAHORE/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "LAHORE" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/180008-LAHORE.