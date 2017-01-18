Neglected region

Sobhodero used to be a famous district of Sindh and was home to a few renowned poets. Residents of district are now facing nonavailability of basic facilities. This is why a lot of talented people have migrated to urban areas of Sindh. The government has shown poor governance in the region. Hospitals are maintained poorly and have an acute shortage of life-saving medicines. The education sector is not in a good condition as well. The region doesn’t have well-equipped public libraries.

Sobhodero doesn’t have a post office or a proper Nadra office. The city doesn’t have a playground or a sports complex. The chief minister of Sindh is requested to look into the matter of poor governance in the city and start the development of the city.

Mir Taqi Abbas Talpur

Khairpur

