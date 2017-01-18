A Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sindh leader said on Tuesday that the prime minister’s lawyer had sought immunity for his client in the court that showed that Nawaz Sharif and could no longer defend himself and the Muslim League-Nawaz wanted a way out of the Panama Leaks corruption charges.

Addressing a press conference at the Insaf House, PTI Sindh senior vice president Haleem Adil Sheikh said Sharif had surrounded himself with lackeys who were assigned the task of subjecting the PTI and its chairman Imran Khan to character assassination outside the Supreme Court on a regular basis.

Flanked by PTI central deputy secretary general Imran Ismail, senior vice president Karachi MPA Khurram Sherzaman, and Dawa Khan Sabir, Sheikh said the whole nation knew as to who were corrupt and also responsible for the killing of 14 people in Model Town, Lahore.

“There are glaring contradictions between the statements of Nawaz Sharif and his children,” he added. “The entire Sharif family is misguiding the nation.”

He said efforts were being made to provide an escape route to the prime minister in the matter of the Panama Leaks scandal.

He claimed that even ministers were aware that the prime minister was involved in corruption, but were not speaking up out of fear.

“The PTI is only calling for the accountability of the prime minister. The party has socially boycotted the corrupt elements of the PML-N as its leader and his family has plundered the wealth of the country.”

Sheikh said Sharif had turned Pakistan into his personal fiefdom in the name of democracy.

He added that the PTI would not allow Sharif and his courtiers to escape the corruption charges.

Sheikh said the Panama Leaks was a defining moment for Pakistan. “How can those who have laundered money from Pakistan to offshore accounts ask others to invest in the country?”

Speaking on the occasion Imran Ismail described the Panama Leaks as a godsend opportunity for the people of Pakistan to rid themselves of the corrupt political elite.

“If we don’t wake up now, the country will continue to be robbed and people will continue to suffer in poor living conditions,” he added.

Ismail criticised Ishaq Dar and said he was only looking after the businesses of the Sharif family.

“It’s ironical that a person who had confessed in a 40-page affidavit that he had committed money laundering for the Sharif family was the in-charge of the nation’s exchequer.”

MPA Khurram Sherzaman said Imran Khan was the nation’s savior and he would rid the country of the corrupt PML-N.

