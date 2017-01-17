LAHORE

The Lahore High Court on Monday issued notices to secretary services and home department for reply on petition challenging appointment of director general of Child Protection and Welfare Bureau.

The LHC Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah put off hearing till January 30. The court issued this order on a petition of Advocate Sheraz Zaka. On previous hearing, the court had directed the administration of CPWB for fix irregularities pointed out in petition; otherwise, the court would do it on its own.

Sheraz Zaka argued that according to Service Rules of Child Protection Welfare Bureau 2010, the CPWB DG should be a Grade-19 officer and belonging to either the Punjab Management Services (PSM) or District Management Group (DMG).

