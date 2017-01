Cooperation in the fields of education, health, social welfare and human rights came under discussion as a six-member delegation of the European Union headed by EU Ambassador Jean-Francois Cautain called on Sindh Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon on Monday to discussed bilateral relations.

