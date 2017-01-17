DIR: Officials said on Monday that light traffic vehicles (LTVs) would now be allowed to go through Lowari Tunnel two days a week.

National Highway Authority General Manager Mukesh Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Chitral Shahab Hamid and focal person ACR Dir Faheedullah said at a press conference in Panakot that the decision was made on the directives of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Hundreds of vehicles were stranded on both sides of the 8.9 kilometres long Lowari Tunnel amid heavy snowfall, as dirt track that zigzags through Lowari Top was closed due to snowfall during the last several days.

Lowari Top is the only ground link to Chitral and its closure leaves Chitralis stranded on both sides, in Upper Dir and Chitral. The Lowari Tunnel, being under-construction since 2005, bypasses the Lowari Top.

Authorities allowed vehicles only one day a week through the tunnel but it was not sufficient time for vehicles to cross the tunnel and many vehicles would remain stranded for days. The official directed drivers of light vehicles to reach the tunnel from both sides by 12 noon every Friday and Tuesday to cross the tunnel.

