Print Story
X
-
‘Digital Evolution’ markedJanuary 14, 2017Print : Lahore
LAHORE
Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB)’s project Plan9 was launchpad at Arfa Software Technology Park, Lahore, to celebrate the ‘Digital Evolution.’
Pioneered back in 2012, now receiving overwhelming response from budding entrepreneurs and the mushroom growth of incubators is a validation of the fact that Plan9 has been successful in instilling the entrepreneurial culture in Pakistan. According to a press release issued here on Friday, the first session commenced for Speed Networking participated by full-time job holders and university students, who experienced working with various startups and interacted with their co-founders for better understanding to kick-start their start-ups.