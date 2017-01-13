NOWSHERA: Awami National Party (ANP) General Secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain said on Thursday that his party would accept the Supreme Cout’s verdict on the Panama Leaks case.

Addressing a press conference at Nowshera Press Club, he said the ANP would not accept any hurdle in the way of holding smooth census in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata). He demanded that delimitation should be done fairly after census as the ANP would never accept favouritism in this regard.

Talking about census in Fata and its merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said that it would increase KP representation in the National Assembly and that the province would get maximum share in the National Finance Commission Award.

Referring to Chief Minister Pervez Khattak visit to China, he said that his visit to get maximum shares in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) bore no fruit as he failed to present KP’s point of view. “Besides, the KP government has also failed to convince the federal government to get maximum shares in NFC award that created financial crisis in the province,” he claimed.

