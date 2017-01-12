Says two million children to be made skillful by 2018

LAHORE: Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review steps about women empowerment, protection of women rights and making them skillful. Addressing the meeting, the CM said Pakistani women are talented and they have proved their metal through their abilities the world over.

He said the Punjab government has taken unprecedented steps for women empowerment and protection of their rights. Effective legislation has been made for checking violence against women and ensuring their inheritance right, he added. Shahbaz Sharif said that thousands of boys and girls are being made skillful under the Skill Development Programme every year and technical courses are being conducted for them in accordance with market needs. He said the government is moving forward to achieve the target of making 20 lakh children skillful by 2018. He said programmes of billions of rupees are being forwarded successfully for empowering the youth.

He stressed the need of setting up of an excellent institution for technical education and training of special children and added that steps should be taken speedily for the establishment of a state-of-the-art institution in this regard.

He appreciated the role of talented woman like Moneeba Mazari in the constitution and development of a society. Social worker Moneeba Mazari said the Punjab government under the leadership of Shahbaz Sharif was carrying out a splendid work for the empowerment of women.

