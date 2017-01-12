The drop in Karachi's temperature levels that has come just after the reopening of schools in the first week of January has sparked demands for an extension of the winter break duration.

In view of the cold wave, a faction of the city's private schools association has demanded of the authorities to extend the winter holidays, citing low attendance and health issues of their students.

The two factions of the All Private Schools Management Association in Karachi have presented their demands, wherein one of them sought an extension in the winter break, while the other one demanded alteration in school timings by adopting daylight saving time.

The relevant authorities, however, do not seem willing to accept any of the demands and have hinted at announcing the extension of winter break in the next academic year.

