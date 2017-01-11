LAHORE

The city witnessed coldest night so far between Monday and Tuesday as mercury dropped to 2.8°C while Met office predicted more cold during the next 24 hours.

Met officials said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that mainly very cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while foggy conditions are likely to continue over plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during night and morning hours.

However, no rainfall or snowfall was recorded in any part of the country on Tuesday.

Met officials said minimum temperature was recorded at Kalam where mercury dropped to -15°C while in Kalat, it was -10°C, in Quetta, Rawalakot, Astore, Hunza and Dir it was -08°C, in Gupis and Skardu, it was -07°C, in Parachinar and Bagrote, it was -06°C, in Malam Jabba, Zhob and Drosh it was -05°C, in Chitral and Murree, it was -04°C and in Kakul and Gilgit it was -03°C.

The Met officials said in Lahore maximum temperature was recorded at 15°C and minimum temperature was 2.8°C. They said humidity level was 48 percent.

0



0







City witnesses coldest night at 2.8°C was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 11, 2017 and was last updated on January 11, 2017. This news story is related to Print/178286-City-witnesses-coldest-night-at-28C/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "City witnesses coldest night at 2.8°C" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/178286-City-witnesses-coldest-night-at-28C.