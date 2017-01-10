PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has laid the foundation for good governance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by implementing legislative framework empowering masses to hold public servants and representatives accountable in the province.

This was stated by the PTI Member National Assembly from the NA-III constituency, Sajid Nawaz. He was speaking at an awareness seminar jointly organized by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Right to Information Commission (RTIC) and to Right to Public Services (RTS) Commission for the members of the Union Council Mathra at village Garhi Amir Khan, Patwar Payan.

The PTI MNA, while offering himself for accountability, said that today every member of his party right from its chief Imran Khan to the ordinary worker was ready to be answerable to the masses.

Sajid Nawaz said that enactment of RTI, RTS and other laws in the province had laid the foundation of good governance that was the cornerstone of the “Naya Pakistan” for which the PTI had been striving for two decades.

Chief Information Commissioner RTIC Azmat Hanif Orakzai in his presentation on the RTI and RTS law and its implementation in the province asked the councillors to keep themselves abreast of the provisions of both the laws which would resolve majority of the problems being faced by their constituents.

He said the RTI and RTS, which rated as “sunshine” laws had empowered the general public to inquire form the public bodies, servants and representatives about the matters related to funds.

The official informed the participants that the RTIC had embarked upon an awareness campaign at the lowest level of governance and more seminars would be organized at the village level across the province as part the awareness drive.

Shah Sahib, commissioner, RTS Commission, also gave a presentation on the RTS law and told the elected members of the local councils that the RTS law covered 16 different public services at the moment.

These services, he said, included registration of first information report, issuance of birth and death certificates, driving licence and arms licence.He said the government was making arrangement to notify more public services for time-bound delivery.

