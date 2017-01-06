PTI to hold public courts on Panama, says Shah Mehmood

LAHORE: Vice-Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said his party will hold public courts over Panama from January 7.

Talking to the media after addressing a meeting of Lahore PTI Urban, the party vice chairman said the PTI didn’t intend to create hurdles in the way of the Supreme Court. He said it would hold public courts only on the days when proceedings of the SC in Panama case were not taking place. He also said the PTI had complete trust in the new bench as well as the Supreme Court. He said that at present, the entire focus of PTI was on the Panama case and hoped the PTI counsel Naeem Bokhari would complete his arguments today. He also said corruption would itself come to an end if action was taken against corrupt elements.

The PTI leader also hailed the services of Chaudhry Sarwar for the party and termed him an asset to the party.

