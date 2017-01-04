SYDNEY: Former Australia cricketer Arthur Morris was Tuesday inducted into the International Cricket Council’s Hall of Fame by Steve Waugh during the tea break on the opening day of the third Test between Australia and Pakistan.

Morris, who became the 82nd player to be inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame, was given the honour posthumously. His wife Judith Morris received a personalised cap from Waugh, himself an ICC Cricket Hall of Famer. Cricket Australia Chairman David Peever was also present at the occasion.

