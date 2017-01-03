KARACHI: Geo News, like always, continued its tradition to provide its viewers update facts about international events, this time sent its team to Damascus to carry out coverage of Syrian war. The Geo news team reached Damascus for the coverage of update progress where the fighting was intensifying in different areas and miseries of citizens were multiplying.

It should be noted that Geo news team had provided update facts about wars fought in Iraq, Afghanistan, Lebanon and on other different fronts. Now this time Geo News team is busy covering fighting news from Syria. Geo team has departed for the city of Barada where intense fighting is continuing between the forces of government and Daesh. Ali Imran, representative of Geo News team, continuously providing news on current situation and keeping the viewers updated regarding the war.

