LAHORE

Punjab Teachers Union (PTU) has demanded the Punjab government abolish the newly-established District Education Authorities (DEAs) terming it unsuitable for education system.

In a press release, the PTU leaders including Sajjad Kazmi, Rana Liaqat, Jam Sadiq, Ch Sarfraz and others said education system was already suffering because of repeated experimentation in education, adding the new system of establishing Education Authority at each district of the province would increase political interference in public schools.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Punjab government on Sunday established District Education Authorities (DEAs) in districts and appointed deputy commissioners of the respective districts as their administrators. The government will separately establish and determine the composition of DEAs for each district. Reportedly, the government will appoint technocrats as authority’s members as well as appoint chairman and vice chairman, who will serve at the pleasure of the government.

The PTU leaders said the government should involve teachers for introducing reforms in education system. They said under the previous system EDOs (Education) and District Coordination Officers (DCOs) failed to improve the education system and feared the new system would also result in loss. They warned if the government did not withdraw its order the schoolteachers would protest.

0



0







Teachers’ body against DEAs was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 03, 2017 and was last updated on January 03, 2017. This news story is related to Print/176324-Teachers-body-against-DEAs/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Teachers’ body against DEAs" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/176324-Teachers-body-against-DEAs.