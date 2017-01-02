Improper use of fuel based heating systems may cause life-threatening situations

Islamabad

The weather has almost turned chilly in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi along with smaller towns located on their outskirts and majority of people have started using various fuels like coal, wood and gas as heating systems to keep rooms warm though many of them may not be aware of the life-threatening situations that the heating systems may cause.

It has been observed in the past that a number of persons and even families suffocate to death in Pakistan every year during winter season because of using heating systems including gas heaters and burning of coal and wood without taking precautionary measures.

Health experts say that there is a need to run awareness campaigns for creating awareness among public on how to prevent complications and deaths while using heating systems in their houses. The heating systems may cause life-threatening conditions and even death if used improperly.

The extreme fall in temperature in the region has convinced majority of population to use gas heaters particularly in the evening and night in case Sui gas is available to keep rooms warm. It has been observed in the past that a number of persons die every year in the country due to keeping gas heaters on for the whole night during sleep or by keeping rooms closed while a number of others reach healthcare facilities with serious complications.

In the areas where Sui gas is not available or the problem of low gas pressure exists, majority of residents use fuels like coal or wood to keep their houses warm which can cause death if proper preventive measures are not taken.

Health experts say that all heating systems are hazardous when these are used extensively for long hours and without safety measures.

It is need of the time to make public aware that all sorts of fuels including Sui gas, coal and wood produce carbon dioxide consuming oxygen from the atmosphere while burning and the process causes lowering of oxygen level in the room if not properly ventilated, said deputy Director at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences Dr. Waseem Ahmed Khawaja while talking to ‘The News’.

He added that after burning of any of the fuel for longer hours, the oxygen level lowers and the fuels start producing carbon mono oxide in the atmosphere which results in production of carboxy haemoglobin in the lungs cutting of the supply of oxygen to haemoglobin in the blood required for the process of respiration. The phenomenon causes suffocation which may lead to the unconsciousness and subsequently to death, he said.

Those who are using coal or wood as sources of heating should keep ventilation of rooms in a very good condition to avoid carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning while users of gas heaters should keep water in rooms to maintain atmosphere humid, said Dr. Khawaja.

Carbon monoxide is invisible, odourless, colourless and tasteless gas, so is difficult to detect. It is highly poisonous and deprives the body of oxygen. An individual is rendered completely helpless without warning and without feeling that he or she has fallen prey to carbon mono oxide and thus one may become unconscious during sleep and ultimately die, said Head of Community Medicine at CMH Lahore Medical College Professor Dr. Muhammad Ashraf Chaudhry while talking to ‘The News’ on Sunday.

He like other health experts say that poisoning can also result due to leakage of gas accidentally while using gas heaters in closed rooms.

Studies reveal that everyone using heating system should take care however patients with heart diseases, asthmatics, pregnant ladies, children and elderly should take additional care as they may suffer severe complications.

Unsafe level of carbon mono oxide in a room causes chest pain or angina in patients with heart disease while smokers, young children, unborn babies and the elderly are particularly at higher risk of serious complications, said Professor Ashraf.

He said that exposure to high levels of carbon mono oxide can cause carbon mono oxide poisoning and its symptoms include tiredness, shortness of breath, headaches, dizziness, nausea, muscle weakness, confusion etc while exposure to extremely high levels of carbon mono oxide can result in death.

He said that suspected case of gas poisoning should be removed immediately from the source to the fresh air and evacuated to the nearest hospital. Many deaths due to carbon mono oxide poisoning can be avoided with the use of some simple safety measures. The room needs to be well ventilated. Keep internal doors and at least one window open to allow fresh air to enter the room. Check that room vents are not blocked. Never keep gas heaters on while to bed. Ensure that gas supply is disconnected from main supply line. Even the ‘pilot’ of the gas heater should not be kept ‘On’. If the gas leakage is suspected, it should be detected by gas smell or by sound of escaping gas and not by the application of naked lights, said Professor Ashraf.

If the gas leakage is suspected, open doors and windows to ventilate the area, turn off all consumer safety shut off valves, never use any electrical switch to turn lights or fan on and report immediately to gas authorities, he said.

