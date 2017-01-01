Print Story
Three killed in fog-related accidentsJanuary 01, 2017
FAISALABAD: As many as three persons were killed in road accidents here on Saturday due to fog-caused low visibility in and around Faisalabad. According to police spokesman, Bilal and Nasir were going on a motorcycle when they hit a tractor trolley near Chak Jhumra. As a result, both the motorcyclists received serious injuries and died on the spot. In another accident, a tanker hit a motorcycle due to low visibility in the area of Millat Town police station. As a result, the motorcyclist Sikandar (21) received serious injuries and was rushed to hospital where he breathed his last.