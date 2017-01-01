FAISALABAD: As many as three persons were killed in road accidents here on Saturday due to fog-caused low visibility in and around Faisalabad. According to police spokesman, Bilal and Nasir were going on a motorcycle when they hit a tractor trolley near Chak Jhumra. As a result, both the motorcyclists received serious injuries and died on the spot. In another accident, a tanker hit a motorcycle due to low visibility in the area of Millat Town police station. As a result, the motorcyclist Sikandar (21) received serious injuries and was rushed to hospital where he breathed his last.

0



0







Three killed in fog-related accidents was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 01, 2017 and was last updated on January 01, 2017. This news story is related to Print/175976-Three-killed-in-fog-related-accidents/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Three killed in fog-related accidents" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/175976-Three-killed-in-fog-related-accidents.