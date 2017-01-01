Education reforms

-
Education reformsJanuary 01, 2017Print : Newspost
Modern education system provides ample opportunities for some students, but also confines them within the boundaries of only textbooks. The concept of education in today’s world has been wrongly concluded as only bookish knowledge. Students are only taught to read and learn from their syllabi books. They are told to attain high marks, get admitted to top colleges and become disciplined without any focus on moral values or different phases of life.
Very little attention is given towards students’ personality-building. Today’s education system should learn from the ancient education system where gurus played a crucial role in the holistic and all-round development of children. The concept of education needs to be widened beyond the limits of books and schools so that students can gain more insight in life and discover new truths about our world.
Owais Ghaffar
Karachi