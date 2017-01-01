Raja Pervez Ashraf seeks extension of military courts

MARDAN: Demanding extension of the military courts for another two years, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf on Saturday accused the federal government of failing to implement the National Action Plan (NAP) in letter and spirit.

Talking to reporters here, he sounded cynical about the performance of the civilian government. He came to Mardan to offer condolences to PPP Senator Khanzada Khan on the death of his brother-in-law.

PPP provincial president Humayun Khan and other party leaders were also present on the occasion. Raja Pervez Ashraf, who is former prime minister, lauded the security forces for making sacrifices to defeat militancy. “There is question mark on the performance of civilian government,” he said.

He said the nation should be told about the reality of the Panama Papers leaks.“Whenever PPP leaders are accused of corruption, they face courts, but the prime minister and his family members are unwilling to face inquiry over the Panama Papers leaks,” he maintained.

The former prime minister said that PPP leaders had always rendered sacrifices for the cause of democracy, but they were victimised. Our correspondent adds from Nowshera: Talking to reporters here, the former prime minister said the reorganisation of the party would be completed in Khyber Pakhtunkha soon. He said that the then president Asif Ali Zardari had signed agreement with China regarding CPEC.

