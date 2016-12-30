ISLAMABAD: Thomas Drew CMG, High Commissioner of UK in Pakistan called on former interior minister and PPP senior leader Senator A Rehman Malik here at his residence.

Both discussed bilateral relations and matters of mutual interests.Senator A Rehman Malik appreciated High Commissioner's efforts for strengthening bilateral relations between UK and Pakistan. Rehman Malik extended best wishes to Thomas Drew saying that he had already served in Pakistan so he hoped that he would further enhance relations and cooperation between the two countries.

On the occasion, Thomas Drew said that he was feeling very good to meet Senator A Rehman Malik as he had a very good working experience with him earlier when he was Minister of Interior of Pakistan.

Both the leaders hoped for further strength in relations between two countries. Senator A Rehman Malik said that his country valued UK as many more millions Pakistanis had settled and were working there and happily living with their families. Thomas Drew thanked Senator A Rehman Malik for hospitality, warm welcome and best wishes he extended to him and his country.

0



0







UK envoy calls on Rehman Mailk was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 30, 2016 and was last updated on December 30, 2016. This news story is related to Print/175533-UK-envoy-calls-on-Rehman-Mailk/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "UK envoy calls on Rehman Mailk" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/175533-UK-envoy-calls-on-Rehman-Mailk.