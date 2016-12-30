Nawaz eschews matching response to Zardari’s blitz

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has calculatingly eschewed a matching blitzkrieg to the onslaught launched by former president Asif Ali Zardari and his son Bilawal against him.

Even some of his lieutenants, who quickly responded to their offensive, shunned an equally unforgiving riposte so that the war of words doesn’t needlessly aggravate. Rather, some of them greeted his move to get himself and Bilawal elected to the National Assembly, which they treated as a good development.

However, a couple of days later the premier has replied but in his usual soft style and in an indirect manner to the attacks of the son and father, without naming them, reminding them the calls of the Charter of Democracy (CoD) signed by their most dear departed soul, Benazir Bhutto, with him nine years back in London.

He stated that he still adheres to the CoD, dubbing incurable those who pursue a policy of denial. “If someone doesn’t accept the CoD and adopts policies of non-compliance, there is no remedy for that person,” he remarked in a thinly veiled reference to Zardari and Bilawal.

Elaborating how he is following the CoD, the premier talked about tolerance and mutual understanding being the basis of democracy that his party is sticking to in letter and spirit. In this connection, he referred to the mutual understanding with political parties allowing them to form government in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) etc.

However, what he did not say was that reconciliation was the bottom-line of the CoD that Zardari implemented for quite some time but his party abandoned long time ago just to revive its lost glory. But this reversal has not worked because the PPP continues to be in a dismal shape in Punjab, KP and Balochistan.

Even a day before Zardari’s return to Pakistan after 18-month self-imposed exile, Nawaz Sharif articulated his happiness over his homecoming, recalling that he has had and will have good relations with him. He had also gently counseled him to take care of his party, meaning that it should be saved from the unseemly trajectory it has been treading during his absence from Pakistan.

The prime minister’s glee might have sent a positive message to Zardari, but it didn’t as the whole environment was marred by the raids at the offices of the PPP chief’s closest friend Anwar Majeed a couple of hour before his plane landed at the Karachi airport. Zardari read it as a message to stay away from Pakistan and moreover there is no policy change despite certain important developments.

The premier’s lenient view is understandable and it is required to be so because the government ought to behave with tolerance and forbearance in the face of even uncalled for denunciation. This is what the CoD stands for, but at the same time, the document also forbids unhealthy politics of leg pulling and intensification of useless conflict and strife, detrimental to the democratic process.

During his rule, Zardari always insisted that the CoD inked by his spouse was very dear to him and he would never depart from it. During that time, in his position as the main opposition leader Nawaz Sharif kept the government under tremendous pressure but never cornered it to the extent where it collapses despite several conspiracies aimed at ousting it. He had repeatedly declared that come what may the Zardari regime will complete its term and it did.

When the overenthusiastic PPP leaders egg on their bosses – Zardari and Bilawal – to take steps to upend the Nawaz Sharif in every possible way with the objective of dumping it, they ignore the hard fact that it was none but Nawaz Sharif alone, who had provided solid props to their regime to stay afloat in order to skirt its fall through plots although he was its great critic.

Since Nawaz Sharif assumed the office of the prime minister in June 2013 after winning the elections, this was the harshest attack by Zardari on him. When the premier has not returned the severe tirade in the same tone but has responded very lightly, he is unlikely to come out with any strong rejoinder in case he was subjected to more blitz in the days to come when Zardari will work hard to buoy up his party.

0



0







Nawaz eschews matching response to Zardari’s blitz was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 30, 2016 and was last updated on December 30, 2016. This news story is related to Print/175518-Nawaz-eschews-matching-response-to-Zardaris-blitz/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Nawaz eschews matching response to Zardari’s blitz" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/175518-Nawaz-eschews-matching-response-to-Zardaris-blitz.