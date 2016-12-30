A sad state

Sindh is a resourceful province of Pakistan. It has an abundance of natural resources including reserves of coal, gas, oil and minerals. The biggest city of Pakistan, Karachi, is the country’s economic hub. The province is home to a large portion of the country’s industrial sector and contains two of Pakistan’s commercial seaports– the Bin Qasim Port and the Karachi Port. People in Sindh are playing a vital role to strengthen the country’s economy. Unfortunately, the province has been affected by bad governance. Mismanagement, nepotism and corruption are real hindrances in the way of the province’s development. The majority of landlords and feudals belonging to rural Sindh are elected as representatives of the poor, but they fail to solve the problems of the impoverished segments of the province.

One fears that the province’s state would remain the same no matter who is chosen in the 2018 elections. Surely, it would be unfortunate to witness further decline in Sindh’s development. The PML-N is not playing an active role for the province’s development. I hope that the rulling party will start a few more development projects in the province to provide a safe living environment to the people of Sindh.

Engr Mansoor Ahmed

Faisalabad

